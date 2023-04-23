Barca moves a step closer to La Liga title

Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup
Forward Ferran Torres struck late in the first half to give Barcelona a 1-0 home win over third-placed Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday as it tightened the grip on top spot and moved one step closer to a 27th La Liga title.
With eight-games remaining, Barca moved to 76 points and extended its lead at the top of the standings to 11 points over rivals Real Madrid in second place. Atletico remains third on 60 points.
Barcelona halted Atletico's 13-game unbeaten run thanks to a quick counter-attack in the 44th minute.
Raphinha controlled a long ball down the right channel and crossed to Torres on the edge of the area and he calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak.
