Saudi lawyer calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to be deported for 'indecent act' at Al Nassr game

He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
Ronaldo is in the news again for his behaviour at an Al Nassr game!
Videos circulating on social media show the Portuguese football star seemingly grabbing his crotch as he walks off the field amid Al Hilal fans' taunts chanting his rival, Messi's name.
A Saudi lawyer, Nouf bint Ahmed, shared one such video on Twitter, denouncing the act and insisting that Cristiano be penalised by the law. In her caption, she called his behaviour a 'crime', and said that it comes under public decency laws, which state that a foreigner who commits such an act must be arrested and deported.
She added that she would be filing a case with the public prosecution in the Kingdom.
Many have come out in support of the star on social media, including his club Al Nassr, which said that the gesture was related to an injury in the groin area following a challenge from an Al Hilal player, according to Arab News.
The Al Nassr - Al Hilal match ended in disappointment for Ronaldo, with his side losing at a score of 2-0.
