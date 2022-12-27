Arteta delighted as Arsenal open up big lead in Premier League

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Arsenal opened up a seven-point lead with a 3-1 win over West Ham as the Premier League returned on Monday, while Newcastle climbed up to second thanks to an impressive 3-0 victory at Leicester.
Liverpool also made a winning return from the World Cup break by beating Aston Villa 3-1 and Harry Kane bounced back from his heartbreak in Qatar by scoring in Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Brentford.
Arsenal's momentum towards a first league title since 2004 could have been disturbed by the six-week mid-season break.
But Mikel Arteta's men passed another test of their resolve after going in 1-0 behind at half-time to Said Benrahma's penalty.
Two goals in five minutes from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli turned the game on its head at a jubilant Emirates before Eddie Nketiah stepped up in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus to seal the points.
"I'm delighted with the result and performance," said Arteta.
"We scored at the perfect time and the crowd was incredible, also in the moment we conceded the goal. They kept on believing. When we scored it got loud and we generated the momentum we needed."
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena