Arteta delighted as Arsenal open up big lead in Premier League

Mikel Arteta's men passed another test of their resolve after going in 1-0 behind at half-time to Said Benrahma's penalty

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates. -- Reuters

By AFP Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 12:36 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 1:00 PM

Arsenal opened up a seven-point lead with a 3-1 win over West Ham as the Premier League returned on Monday, while Newcastle climbed up to second thanks to an impressive 3-0 victory at Leicester.

Liverpool also made a winning return from the World Cup break by beating Aston Villa 3-1 and Harry Kane bounced back from his heartbreak in Qatar by scoring in Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Arsenal's momentum towards a first league title since 2004 could have been disturbed by the six-week mid-season break.

But Mikel Arteta's men passed another test of their resolve after going in 1-0 behind at half-time to Said Benrahma's penalty.

Two goals in five minutes from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli turned the game on its head at a jubilant Emirates before Eddie Nketiah stepped up in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus to seal the points.

"I'm delighted with the result and performance," said Arteta.

"We scored at the perfect time and the crowd was incredible, also in the moment we conceded the goal. They kept on believing. When we scored it got loud and we generated the momentum we needed."

ALSO READ: