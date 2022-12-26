Newcastle outclass Leicester to climb to second position in Premier League

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Newcastle United attacker Joelinton won a penalty and netted a first-half header in a 3-0 thrashing of Leicester City that took his side up to second in the Premier League table on Monday.
Leicester defender Daniel Amartey got the match off to a terrible start for the hosts, gifting Newcastle a penalty when he chopped down Joelinton after 86 seconds, and striker Chris Wood blasted the spot-kick into the middle of the net.
Miguel Almiron added a brilliant second in the seventh minute, cutting in from the right before playing a one-two with Bruno Guimaraes and slotting the return pass in at the far post.
Despite the return of league football following the World Cup break, there was little Christmas cheer for the home fans as Joelinton made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute when Boubakary Soumare was caught ball-watching at a corner and the Brazilian headed home.
The introduction of Jamie Vardy at the break gave Leicester's attack a focal point that was sorely lacking in the first half, but they showed little sign of mounting a comeback as the Magpies held on to win comfortably.
Newcastle climbed above Manchester City, who play Leeds United on Wednesday, into second place on 33 points, four behind leaders Arsenal, who take on West Ham United later on Monday. Leicester are 13th on 17 points.
Rayan Ait Nouri grabbed the winner five minutes into stoppage-time as Wolverhampton Wanderers moved off the foot of the table with a 2-1 victory over Everton in manager Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge on Monday.
Meanwhile, Fulham earned a 3-0 win away to Crystal Palace on Monday to climb to eighth in the Premier League after the hosts had two players sent off.
Brighton & Hove Albion provisionally climbed to sixth in the Premier League standings after they won 3-1 away to Southampton in a riveting Boxing Day clash.
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena