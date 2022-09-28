Fifth T20I: England restrict Pakistan to 145 all out despite Rizwan's 63

Opener Mohammad Rizwan made a defiant 63 from 46 balls which had three sixes and two boundaries

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the fifth T20 match against England. (AFP)

By AFP Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 8:36 PM

England pacer Mark Wood took three wickets to restrict Pakistan to 145 all out in 19 overs in the fifth Twenty20 at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Wood took 3-20. Opener Mohammad Rizwan made a defiant 63 from 46 balls which had three sixes and two boundaries.

Earlier, England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat.

The seven-match series is tied at 2-2 after the first leg of four matches in Karachi with England winning the first and third while Pakistan won the second and fourth.

England made four changes from the side that lost the fourth game, bringing in Chris Woakes for his first game of the series in addition to Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Mark Wood.

The quartet replaced Will Jacks, Olly Stone, Reece Topley and Liam Dawson.

Pakistan handed a T20I debut to 26-year-old all-rounder Aamer Jamal while also adding Shadab Khan and Haider Ali to the squad. They replaced Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Hasnain.

The remaining matches are also in Lahore (September 30 and October 2).

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior.

England: Moeen Ali (C), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Mark Wood, David Willey