Heroes' welcome: Morocco King awards World Cup team, meets players' mothers

Others on the panel are Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, David Gower, Harbhajan Singh, Anjum Chopra, among others
Tens of thousands of Moroccans thronged the capital on Tuesday to welcome home their national football team, the first Arab or African squad ever to reach the semi-final of a World Cup.
The team and their coach Walid Regragui waved from an open-topped bus as they were driven from the airport and around central Rabat, accompanied by dozens of police cars and motorbikes with flashing lights and wailing sirens.
The crowd cheered and some waved flares as fireworks crackled in the sky over the seaside capital, AFP correspondents said.
The team later headed to the royal palace, where they were received by King Mohammed VI "in recognition of the historic achievement".
The king, alongside Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, handed out awards to the president of the Moroccan football federation, the team coach and the players, country's national news agency MAP reported. It also said that the entire technical and medical staff of the national team will be given medals as well in recognition of their efforts.
The players' mothers also accompanied them to the palace, MAP added, saying it was in recognition of their efforts to "instil in their children the values of patriotism, sacrifice and national belonging".
The evening also feature a top-drawer women’s singles match between World No.1 Iga Świątek (Kites) and No.4 ranked Caroline Garcia (Eagles)
Teammate Thani Al Qemzi finishes third in the championship
The batsman, a member of the England World T20 winning squad, weighs the excitement of teaming up with Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes again for Sharjah Warriors’ inaugural ILT20 campaign
Set a colossal target of 513 runs in Chittagong, Bangladesh reached 272-6 at the close, still needing 241 runs, with skipper Shakib Al Hasan on 40 and Mehidy Hasan on nine
Leach grabbed 4-140 and Ahmed finished with 2-89 as Pakistan batters spoiled good starts after Babar Azam won the toss and batted on a turning National Stadium pitch
The 23-year-old Norwegian had a fruitful 2022 where he won three ATP Tour titles and finished second at Miami, Roland Garros, the US Open and the Nitto ATP Finals
The League offers inaugural season thrill for cricket fans for as little as Dh20