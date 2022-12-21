Heroes' welcome: Morocco King awards World Cup team, meets players' mothers

The entire technical and medical staff of the national team will be given medals as well, according to national news agency

Tens of thousands of Moroccans thronged the capital on Tuesday to welcome home their national football team, the first Arab or African squad ever to reach the semi-final of a World Cup.

The team and their coach Walid Regragui waved from an open-topped bus as they were driven from the airport and around central Rabat, accompanied by dozens of police cars and motorbikes with flashing lights and wailing sirens.

The crowd cheered and some waved flares as fireworks crackled in the sky over the seaside capital, AFP correspondents said.

The team later headed to the royal palace, where they were received by King Mohammed VI "in recognition of the historic achievement".

The king, alongside Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, handed out awards to the president of the Moroccan football federation, the team coach and the players, country's national news agency MAP reported. It also said that the entire technical and medical staff of the national team will be given medals as well in recognition of their efforts.

The players' mothers also accompanied them to the palace, MAP added, saying it was in recognition of their efforts to "instil in their children the values of patriotism, sacrifice and national belonging".

