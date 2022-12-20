Look: Fans give World Cup teams grand welcome as they return home from Qatar

The thrilling sporting event concluded on Sunday with Argentina's spectacular win against France

Photo: AFP

By AP Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 1:24 PM

The 2022 edition of the Fifa World Cup ended on Sunday with a bang, with legendary striker Lionel Messi leading Argentina to a shining victory - made twice as significant by the fact that it was his last World Cup.

Football fans have been going wild across the world throughout the nail-biting tournament, which featured thrilling moments and shocking upsets like no other.

As the excitement died down in the stadiums, fans at home waited to give their teams a grand welcome when they landed on home soil.

Here is how football enthusiasts celebrated the return of their heroes around the world.

1. Argentina

The world champions landed in Buenos Aires the night before what is scheduled to be a full day of celebrations.

Photo: AP

Messi was the first player to appear from the plane. He was carrying the World Cup and accompanied by coach Lionel Scaloni, according to AP.

Photo: AP

The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos,” a song that was written by a fan to the tune of an old song by the band and became a popular unofficial anthem for Argentine fans at the World Cup in Qatar.

Photo: AP

The newly crowned champions of the world boarded an open top bus and several, including Messi, could be seen singing the words to “Muchachos” while they waited for everyone to get on heading to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association.

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

The bus moved at a snail’s pace as fans, many of whom were waving Argentine flags, swarmed the bus on a highway, eager for a glimpse of the players as law enforcement officers tried to keep them at bay.

2. France

Supporters packed a square in central Paris on Monday to give a rousing welcome to the French football team despite their loss to Argentina, reported AFP.

Photo: AFP

Fans filled the Place de la Concorde in central Paris to welcome the team who were driven straight to the square from the airport after touching down from Qatar.

They appeared on the balcony of the Crillon Hotel overlooking the square to a rousing welcome, AFP correspondents said.

Photo: AFP

Despite their disappointment, all 24 French players, including striker Kylian Mbappe whose hat trick failed to bring France glory, appeared on the balcony in regal style to acknowledge the applause.

Photo: AFP

"Frankly, it's magnificent, it warms the heart, it's a great pleasure to see that we were able to make so many French people proud and happy," forward Marcus Thuram told TF1 TV.

"We wanted to see them (the fans) on our return from Doha because I think it's the least we can do to come and see them and thank them for their support," he added.

3. Croatia

Thousands of fans took to the streets of Zagreb to welcome the bronze-winning team.

Modric helped Croatia win the bronze medal at the World Cup in Qatar after they defeated Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff on Saturday, having finished as runners-up at the 2018 edition in Russia.

Photos: Reuters

The players took to a stage amidst the throngs of admiring fans, where they celebrated with song and dance.

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric said he intends to play for the Balkan nation until the Nations League finals in June next year but has yet to decide about his participation at the Euro 2024 tournament, according to Reuters

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said this week Modric is likely to feature for them at the Euros in Germany despite his age should the team qualify, but the 37-year-old said on Saturday that he would consider his options.

"About my future? I do not know if I will play until the Euros in Germany. I need to go step by step," Modric told beIN Sports.

ALSO READ: