Fifa World Cup: GCC residents, citizens can travel to Qatar without Hayya card from today

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has announced that citizens and residents of the Gulf will be allowed to enter the country without a Hayya card.
Regular entry procedures will resume for all those eligible from today, December 6.
However, the authority has added that those who wish to attend the upcoming matches will still need the card.
There are separate rules regarding the entry process, which are as follows:
Travellers will be able to enter the country through airports without a Hayya Card. Those without a match ticket will not be required to register on the Hayya website. As of December 6, 2022 (today), tourists will be able to enter the country seamlessly with travel protocol that was earlier in place.
All those wishing to enter the country by bus can do so without registering on the website of the Ministry of Interior. Free parking spaces will also be allocated for buses.
From December 12, 2022, tourists wishing to enter the country using their own private vehicle will be able to do so. However, they must register on the website of the Ministry of Interior at least 12 hours before the date of entry. No fees will be charged on registration.
Authorities have said that this step is being taken in an effort to allow more visitors from GCC countries to come in and enjoy the spirit of the game.
