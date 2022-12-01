Fifa World Cup: Qatar changes entry rule for ticketless visitors from tomorrow

The Gulf nation, which is the smallest World Cup host nation by size since Switzerland in 1954, can be entered if three conditions are met

Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 12:29 PM

Qatar will allow entry for international visitors without tickets from December 2 when the group stage ends.

The Ministry of Interior in Qatar announced that entry will be allowed as long as the visitor:

a) Has a Hayya card

b) Has booked a hotel reservation

c) Has paid a fee of QAR500 (around Dh505)

About 1.2 million international visitors are expected to come to the tiny emirate during the month-long tournament with ticket sales approaching 3 million for the 64 games.

The maximum demand on Qatar’s limited stock of accommodation — including hotels, apartments, hired cruise ships and campsites — is when all 32 teams are competing in the group stage that starts on November 20.

Fans are being encouraged to stay in neighbouring countries and take flights to Doha for games, according to AP.

The pressure should ease when just 16 nations will advance to the knockout rounds that start on December 3. The final is on December 18, which is Qatar’s national day.

Qatar is the smallest World Cup host nation by size since Switzerland in 1954. All eight stadiums built in and around the city of Doha can be reached by metro trains and buses.