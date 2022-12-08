Fifa World Cup: Argentina's Lautaro Martinez takes painkiller injections to play, says agent

The Inter striker is yet to score at the tournament — despite making four appearances — as the Albiceleste have reached the final eight

Lautaro Martinez has been given painkiller injections to allow him to play at the World Cup for Argentina, according to his agent.

The Inter striker is yet to score at the tournament in Qatar — despite making four appearances — as the Albiceleste have reached the final eight.

Martinez started in the shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia and saw two goals disallowed for offside, while also making the starting XI for the 2-0 win over Mexico.

However, he was benched (and later brought on) against Poland in the final group game, and also came on in the Round of 16 victory over Australia.

In the build-up to Argentina's quarter-final meeting with the Netherlands on Friday, Martinez's agent revealed the forward is receiving treatment for an ankle injury.

"Lautaro has been taking injections because he has a lot of pain in his ankle," Alejandro Camacho told La Red.

"He's working hard to make that pain go away, and as soon as that happens, he'll be flying on the pitch. Martinez is a top player in the world. He is very strong in the mind, but the goals that were disallowed against Saudi Arabia were hard moments for him."

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez has been the man that Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has selected to start in Martinez's place.

Camacho believes Alvarez and Martinez complement each other's performances, adding:

"The competition makes him [Martinez] and Julian stronger, because contrary to what you might think, they are good for each other."