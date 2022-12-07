Fifa World Cup: Messi a danger even when 'chilling', says Dutch defender van Dijk ahead of quarters clash

Pollard ended his 13-season IPL career with Mumbai Indians last month only to join the league's most successful team as their batting coach
Lionel Messi will be a danger to the Netherlands even when he is "chilling", and the Dutch must have a "good plan" to combat Argentina's superstar, says Virgil van Dijk.
The Dutch will renew hostilities with the Albiceleste in Friday's quarter-final contest in Qatar, in a fixture rich in World Cup history.
Argentina defeated the Netherlands in the 1978 final, while Louis van Gaal will get the chance at revenge, having been in charge when his side lost to Messi and company on penalties in the semifinals eight years ago.
Van Dijk came up against Messi, who already has three goals in this World Cup — including in the 2-1 Round of 16 win over Australia — when Liverpool defeated Barcelona in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals.
So, naturally, he knows that the Paris Saint-Germain star and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is a player you can never take your eyes off.
ALSO READ:
"The difficult thing about him is when we are attacking, he is chilling somewhere in a corner or something," Van Dijk said.
"You have to be so very sharp in terms of defensive organisation. They always looked for him to try to make it difficult for us on the counter."
"It is an honour to play against him. It is not me against him, or the Netherlands against him, but the Netherlands against Argentina. No one can do it on his own, we will have to come up with a good plan," he added.
Pollard ended his 13-season IPL career with Mumbai Indians last month only to join the league's most successful team as their batting coach
Reigning champion trainer Bhupat Seemar matched Doug Watson’s feat which was a pair of winners himself
Spinners Adil Rashid and Fabian Allen star for Team Abu Dhabi, while New York Strikers' skipper Kieron Pollard and Azam Khan shine
Paul Farbrace roped in as coach
The Dubai International Baja has been staged annually since the late 1970s
The previous record for runs on the first day was the 494 Australia accumulated against South Africa in Sydney in 1910
Rain forced players from Hagley Oval following the 18th over of New Zealand's chase, with the home side 104-1 after India had been dismissed for 219 in the 48th over
ECB spokesman Danny Reuben later clarified that "13-14 of the squad members, including six to seven players are suffering from a virus which is not related to food poisoning or Covid related"