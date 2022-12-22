Fifa World Cup: 16 cities to host 2026 edition; 5 potential bids in for 2030

The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
The recently-concluded Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar came to a spectacular conclusion on December 18, with Argentina becoming the champions of the world.
All eyes are now turned toward the future editions of the world's biggest tournament.
The Fifa World Cup 2026 will be the first since the tournament's inception in 1930 to have 48 teams competing with each other, as opposed to the long-time 32-team format.
The 2026 edition, also called "United 2026", will be jointly hosted by 3 North American countries — the United States, Canada (for the first time), and Mexico — another first for the world of football. The 16 cities in which matches will be held were revealed in June 2022.
According to a report by The Economic Times, the three countries won the bid to host the tournament in 2018, after a majority of Fifa’s congress voted in favour of these nations against Morocco.
The 2030 edition of the World Cup will be doubly special, for it marks a century since the very first edition of the world's biggest tournament in 1930.
According to a report by The Athletic, although the hosting nations for this will be finalised only in 2024, a number of bidders have come to the forefront:
