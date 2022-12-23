Fifa to probe celebrity chef Salt Bae's 'undue access' at World Cup final

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained "undue access" to the pitch after the World Cup final where he enthusiastically posed for photos with surprised Argentina players, including a bemused and irritated Lionel Messi.
Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, was pictured holding and kissing the trophy after Argentina beat France in Sunday's final in Qatar.
The Turkish entrepreneur was widely criticised for twice grabbing the arm of Messi, who tried to sidestep the unwanted attention.
He was also photographed with Angel di Maria, Lisandro Martinez and even seen sinking his teeth into another player's medal.
Fifa rules state that the World Cup trophy can only be held by the tournament winners as well as the likes of Fifa officials and heads of state.
"Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on December 18," a spokesman told the BBC.
"Appropriate internal action will be taken."
Salt Bae, 39, owns a chain of luxury restaurants around the world including Beverly Hills in Los Angeles and London's swish Knightsbridge.
His technique for preparing and seasoning meat has become an internet meme.
Earlier in the World Cup, he posted a video of himself at a match sitting alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
