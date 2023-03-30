Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing Championship

Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 11:51 PM

Emirati athletes claimed four medals, including a gold, two silver, and one bronze, as the thrilling Fencing Championship came to a close at the 10th NAS Sports Tournament in Dubai.

Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organized by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

About 120 fencers, including male and female athletes from 14 countries, participated in one of the most closely contested championships in NAS Sports Tournament history.

Tunisia’s Mohamed Ayoub Al Ferjani won gold in the men's foil competition, while the UAE's Hamad Al-Jallaf won silver, and Egypt’s Abdul Rahman Haffour took bronze.

Saudi Arabia’s Faisal Abed won the gold medal in the men's epee category competition. Estonia’s player Steh Brent won the silver medal, and Jawad Al-Daoud of Saudi Arabia won the bronze medal.

In the men's saber competition, Iran's Mohammad Rahbari produced a perfect performance to win gold, while his compatriot Fotohi Veerabad came in second place. Emirati fencer Hamed Al Mazmi settled for bronze. UAE got another medal through Hayam Al-Balooshi, who won the silver medal.

UAE’s Noura Al Briki won gold in the women’s saber competition of the championship.

Meanwhile, the international gold category matches of the Padel Championship witnessed exciting duels in the round of 32.

Jose Roman and Carlos Perez struggled past Nicolas Siuscon and Ignacio Albornoz 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, while Francesco Miguel and Ramirez Navas fended off the challenge of Jerome Inzerillo and Alvaro Montiel 7-6, 3-6, 6-0.

UAE’s Omar Bahrozian and Abdullah Ahli suffered early exits. Francesco Gomez and Marco Casita brushed the Emirati pairing aside, 6-1, 6-2.

In other matches, Raul Marcos and Jose David Sanchez advanced after beating Mauro Augustin and Sergi Lorenzo 6-1, 6-2, and Miguel Angel Solps and Cristótubal Garcia reached the next round with a 7-6, 6-1 win over Marcos Escobar and Marco Blanco.

