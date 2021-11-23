Eight B division teams for annual 50th UAE National Day Cricket Festival

Deepak Arora of Al Wahda Contracting hands over the trophy to organiser Tariq Butt (second from left). — Supplied photo

Dubai - The seven-a-side cricket festival is being organised by veteran UAE umpire Tariq Butt

Eight B division teams will compete in the annual 50th UAE National Day Cricket Festival at the Ocean Fair Sports Club Ground, DIP.

The seven-a-side cricket festival is being organised by veteran UAE umpire Tariq Butt, who has been doing it for the past 34 years. Deepak Arora of City Diamond, who have been supporting this event for 21 years, will donate the prizes this year as well. Interested teams may contact Tariq Butt on 0556228447 with the slots reserved on a first come, first serve basis.