Eight B division teams for annual 50th UAE National Day Cricket Festival

Kohler-Cadmore cracks unbeaten half-century, while Banton plays a breezy knock
Sports21 hours ago
Eight B division teams will compete in the annual 50th UAE National Day Cricket Festival at the Ocean Fair Sports Club Ground, DIP.
The seven-a-side cricket festival is being organised by veteran UAE umpire Tariq Butt, who has been doing it for the past 34 years. Deepak Arora of City Diamond, who have been supporting this event for 21 years, will donate the prizes this year as well. Interested teams may contact Tariq Butt on 0556228447 with the slots reserved on a first come, first serve basis.
Kohler-Cadmore cracks unbeaten half-century, while Banton plays a breezy knock
Sports21 hours ago
Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama share five wickets
Sports1 day ago
Pakistan won the first game by four wickets and the second by eight wickets
Sports1 day ago
Players on the ATP and women’s WTA tours have regularly been accused of using bathroom breaks as tactical weapons at crucial junctures in matches
Sports1 day ago
The 51-year-old had masterminded England's run to the Euro 2020 final and the 2018 World Cup semifinals
Sports1 day ago
Given a contract until 2024, the 41-year-old made a winning start on Saturday with a victory over Espanyol
Sports1 day ago
The Norwegian was axed as Manchester United manager on Sunday
Sports1 day ago
Thousands of people will replace cars on the highway as they jog and walk for the run
Sports2 days ago