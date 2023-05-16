Dubai Racing Club announces prize money hike, new-look season

Jockey Yuga Kawada celebrates after guiding Ushba Tesoro to victory in the $12 million Dubai World Cup race on March 25. — AP

By Team KT Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 6:02 PM

In line with Dubai’s fast-paced development and innovation, under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Racing Club has unveiled a new structure for the 2023-24 racing season.

The season, renamed the Dubai Racing Carnival, has been transformed into a rich racing extravaganza.

The move, which follows two decades of international racing in the Emirate, is marked by a big boost in prize money, which promises to attract highly competitive fields.

The restructured Dubai Racing Carnival is a reward for the fast-improving quality of local horses.

Dubai’s world-class facilities are perfect for international runners to use as a base for the flourishing racing in the region.

A good example of the benefits of wintering in the Dubai sun is Mawj. The Saeed bin Suroor-trained filly was two from two at Meydan Racecourse before returning to the UK and winning the prestigious Group 1 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said: “The new shape and identity of the Dubai Racing Carnival has the potential of boosting Dubai’s strategic position as a regional centre for horse racing sports and a favourite racing destination. This is thanks to the rich races on offer and the expertise, services and facilities at the iconic Meydan Racecourse.

“We have a proud history of racing in Dubai, but we are also known for our innovation. We are delighted to boost prize money and welcome international participation for the entirety of the season.”

The Dubai Racing Carnival spans the entire season at Meydan, from November to March, giving international trainers, jockeys and horses the chance to compete in Dubai for a much longer period compared to the past.

Purses for the Dubai Racing Carnival 2023-2024 are up by Dh 11 million — a 27 per cent increase from the total for the 2022-23 season.

There will be three valuable feature race nights; starting in December (Dh 4.7m), then January (Dh 10m), and Super Saturday in March (Dh 10m); which brings the total purses for the three meetings to Dh 24.7m.

The minimum prize money per non-stakes races is Dh 165,000 — the same as pre-pandemic levels.

The flagship Dubai World Cup night brings the curtain down on the Dubai season and retains its prize money of $30.5 million (Dh 112 million).

The Dubai Racing Carnival encompasses 14 meetings, excluding Dubai World Cup night, with each meeting staging seven to nine races.

Racing takes place on Fridays, except for Super Saturday and the Dubai World Cup, which are on Saturdays.

Dubai Racing Club will make further announcements in due course regarding the racing calendar and purse structure.

