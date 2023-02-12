Dubai Marathon 2023: History repeats as Ethiopian runners take top spots; new mother wins women's race

Tola Adera and Dida Yami make it a family triumph at Expo City Dubai

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 9:06 AM Last updated: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 9:44 AM

Andosa Tola Adera and Dera Dida Yami majestically led an Ethiopian sweep of the top places in the 2023 Dubai Marathon winning both the men’s and women’s race run over a grueling 42.195 km.

Tola Adera clocked a time of 2 hours 05.42 minutes to beat fellow Ethiopian Deresa Geleta (2 hours 05.51 minutes), while Dida Yami finished 12 seconds ahead of Aga Sora in a competitive renewal of the women’s event.

Dida Yami set a time of 2 hours 21.11 minutes while Aga Sora stopped the clock at 2 hours 21.23 minutes.

There were emotional scenes at the finish as Tola Adera and Dida Yami draped themselves in the colourful Ethiopian flag and hugged each other.

Tola Adera is Dida Yami’s brother-in-law.

“I prepared well for this race and that’s what helped me win,” said Tola Adera. “The conditions were a bit humid but I was prepared for this and left the rest to God.”

Dida Yami, who only recently gave birth to a boy, thanked her family members for looking after him in Ethiopia so that she could come to Dubai.

“It was a wonderful race, very competitive, but I did what I had to win,” she said. “It was a very tactical race, but I came here to win and God helped me.

“I was very confident that I could win and this positive attitude helped me.”

Results of Dubai Marathon

Men’s Top 3

Abdisa Tola Adera (ETH) - 2 hours, 5.42 minutes

Deresa Geleta (ETH) - 2 hours, 5.51 minutes

Haimanot Alemayehu (ETH) - 2 hours, 5.59 minutes

Women’s Top 3

Dera Dida Yami (ETH) - 2 hours, 21.11 minutes

Ruti Aga Sora (ETH) - 2 hours, 21.23 minutes

Siranesh Dagne Yirga (ETH) - 2 hours, 21.59 minutes

