Dubai: Man United owner Avram Glazer tours Expo 2020, meets Sheikh Nahyan

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer on Friday spent the day touring Dubai and Expo 2020.
He was joined by Kiran Kumar Grandhi, the chairman of GMR group. Both Glazer and Grandhi separately own teams in the UAE T20 League. At the Expo, Glazer and Grandhi met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).
During the tour, Glazer and Grandhi visited the USA and India pavilions and said they were highly impressed with the entire setup.
Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE T20 League chairman and vice-chairman of ECB, said: “We were delighted to welcome Avie and his associates to Dubai. It has always been a pleasure to meet with Kiran, who now spends most of his time in Dubai. It was indeed an honour to host them for a meeting with His Highness (Sheikh Nahyan) and take them on a tour of Expo 2020’s most impactful pavilions during their brief visit.”
Dr Tayeb Kamali, ECB board member and chairman of the ECB Selection Committee, also said it was a pleasure to meet Glazer and Grandhi.
"We are particularly delighted with our shared vision for the UAE T20 League. With the team owners' passion and commitment to premier league cricket, the inaugural season promises to be highly competitive and truly exciting for cricket fans all over the world," Kamali said.
