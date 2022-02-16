Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Top seed Sabalenka shown the door

Wednesday seemed to be the day of upsets as a flurry of seeds bit the dust in the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The tournament was shorn of its five seeds with top seed and world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus joining defending champion and fourth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain, last year’s runner-up second seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, two-time Dubai champion 10th seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Poland’s sixth seed Iga Swiatek through the exit door.

Sabalenka went down to 2013 Dubai winner and 2019 runner-up Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, in an hour and 25 minutes, on Centre Court, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.