Team Dubai Creek dominate home fixture to take the lead in Ladies UAE ICC Division 3

The Dubai Creek home fixture of Division 3 of the 2023 – 24 Ladies ICC Golf League match took place recently with the host club dominating with a total of 290 points,
The Els Club, Dubai, were second with 245 points and Montgomerie Golf Club third with a total of 229 points.
The format of this year’s ICC League is the best eight Stableford scores from a team of 10 players.
There are three Divisions in operation this season, with three golf clubs per Division - Number 1: Emirates Golf Club, Trump International Golf Club and Arabian Ranches Golf Club and Number 2: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Emirates Golf Federation. The UAE Ladies’ ICC is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation.
The next fixture in League 3 will be hosted by Montgomerie Golf Club on January 17, 2024.
In the individual event on the day, Janet Kim (DCGYC) won with 40 points with a better back-nine.
At the prize presentation, thanks were given to the respective club co-ordinators for their support and organization of the UAE Ladies’ ICC; Lady Captain Shiba Wahid (Dubai Creek), Lady Captain Ingrid Kruidenier (Montgomerie Golf Club) and The Els Club ICC co-ordinator, Melissa Williams (The Els Club).
Andre Fletcher and Richard Gleeson win Player of the Match awards
