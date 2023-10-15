Dubai Creek win 2022 – 2023 UAE Scratch Golf League for seventh time

The 20-year-old talent from Dubai Hills collected a remarkable total of seven birdies in his round
Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club beat Trump International Golf Club in the 2022 – 2023 final of the UAE Scratch Golf League supported by the Emirates Golf Federation.
It was the first time that Dubai Creek has won the Scratch League since 2020 and was their seventh win in eight finals, over the last 10 years.
The 36-hole home and away fixture with 18-holes played on both days, saw Dubai Creek take a 3-1 home advantage after day one.
The second day saw Dubai Creek win by 2½ to 1½ at Trump International to win overall 5½ to 2½.
John Fellingham, the Dubai Creek Scratch League Captain, thanked Trump International, their Scratch League Captain Craig Vance and Trump International Scratch League Committee Member, Graeme Eglintine, for their hospitality and for the spirit the match was played. Fellingham also thanked the supporters from both golf clubs who attended both days.
After the trophy presentation Fellingham said: “It is the responsibility of the players, Captains and Committees to be caretakers and custodians for the UAE Scratch Golf League.
“Over the years we have seen exceptional juniors who have grown up through playing in Scratch Golf League golf – including Rayhan Thomas (Dubai Creek) and Josh Hill (Trump International).
“We look forward to seeing more talented youth graduating through the League. This is part of a junior golfer’s education in the UAE.”
Fellingham emphasized the impressive home form of the Dubai Creek Scratch League with 38 wins and nine drawn matches - with no losses in 47 matches in their history of their participation in the UAE Scratch Golf League.
The 2022 – 2023 UAE Scratch Golf League is broken down into two Divisions, A and B, with four clubs in each Division.
Trump International and Dubai Creek won their respective mini-Leagues in Division A to reach the final.
The format is eight players a side with four fourball betterball matches played off scratch.
Results
(Dubai Creek Names First)
Day One (Dubai Creek)
M. Burrow & B. Lakdawala Beat D. Morton & T. Hoban 3&2.
M. McGinley & JP Fitzgerald Lost to C. Vance & D. Guinee 3&1.
M. Mirza & E. Galleppini Beat S. Kelbrick & H. Yadav 3&1.
O. Ayton & B. Belaib Beat W. Platts & N. Slater 5&3.
Day One Score: Dubai Creek 3, Trump International 1.
Day Two (Trump International)
M. Burrow & B. Lakdawala Beat C. Vance & D. Morton 2&1.
E. Gallippini & M. Mirza Lost to S. Kelbrick & H. Yadav 4&3.
O. Ayton & B. Belaib Beat W. Platts & D. Guinee 2&1.
M. McGinley & JP Fitzgerald Halved with N. Slater & T. Hoban.
Day Two Score: Dubai Creek 2½, Trump International 1½.
Overall Result:
Dubai Creek 5½, Trump International 2½.
