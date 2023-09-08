Dubai-based Meronk hopes to keep up the good work in Round 2 at the Irish Open

The Polish player said he was proud of his performance playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel at Ireland’s iconic K Club

Poland's Adrian Meronk tees off the 15th, during day one of the 2023 Horizon Irish Open at The K Club, County Kildare, in Ireland. - AP

By Nick Tarratt / KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 12:36 AM

Three players including Thomas Bjorn shared the lead at the end of the first round of the $6 million Horizon Irish Open being played at The K Club, Co. Kildare, Ireland.

England’s Jordan Smith and Ross Fisher also shot six under par 66’s together with the Dane at the on the DP World Tour event.

Smith, two-time winner on the DP World Tour and winner of the Ras Al Khaimah 2016 Golf Challenge on the Challenge Tour had a seven birdie - one bogey round.

Smith matched 52 year-old Thomas Bjorn, winner of the 2001 Dubai Desert Classic, whiule Fisher remarkably also had just one bogey in his 66.

Five players are just one shot back with players still on the course completing their first round.

Dubai based Adrian Meronk (Pol), 51st in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and third in the Race to Dubai Rankings, currently lies tied 18th on three under par alongside 17 others on the same score.

Meronk, starting on hole 10, was quick out of the blocks with two birdies followed by a dropped shot on hole 12. Three further birdies and one bogey on hole 7, Meronk’s 16th, saw him hand in a card of five birdies and two bogeys.

Meronk told Khaleej Times after his round, “I was pleased with my opening round today. I managed a three under par 69 this morning.

“I feel it has been almost a perfect storm in my life over the last few days

“After the disappointment of not getting picked for Team Europe on Monday, I then had my significant media duties as defending champion for this week’s Horizon Irish Open here at The K Club,” the Polish played added.

“I have had so much support from fellow players, caddies, coaches as well as my management team. But, it has not been easy.

“I also have numerous sponsor commitments as the 2022 champion this week.

I am so proud of my performance today playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel. We had a great day with lots of crowds with all of us on the same score,” said Meronk.

“Tomorrow is another day – I will try and keep up the good golf.”