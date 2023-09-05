Dubai's Adrian Meronk has McIlroy and Horschel for company in Irish Open

UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Jumeirah Golf Estates attracts full field of 104 golfers hoping to qualify for the UAE National Finals at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Dubai based Adrian Meronk will try and put his disappointment of recently missing out on a Ryder Cup pick, as he defends his Horizon Irish Open title at Ireland's K Club in week 36 of 46 on the 2023 DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai starting on Thursday.
The Polish golfer won last year over the Mount Juliet Estate course finishing 20 under par, finishing two shots clear of New Zealand's Ryan Fox.
He will be paired in the first two rounds with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, the 2016 champion, and American Billy Horschel, winner of the FedEx Cup in 2014. The trio tee-off at 8.00 am (UAE).
McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton are the marquee players joined by Horschel as well as host of players from the DP World Tour and some from the PGA Tour, with the usual excellent representation from all the Irish golfers.
Fellow Dubai residents - Thorjborn Oleson, Adrian Otaegui, Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Nicolas Colsaerts and Aaron Cockerill - who are representing The Els Club, are also featured in a strong line-up.
What’s On This Week In Golf
DP World Tour
Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th September, 2023
Horizon Irish Open
Venue: The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland.
Purse: $6 million.
Asian Tour
Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th September, 2023
Shinhan Donghae Open
Venue: Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, Korea
Purse: KRW1,400,000,000
Ladies European Tour
Friday 8th – Sunday 10th September, 2023
Big Green Egg Open
Venue: Hilversum Golf Club, Netherlands
Purse: €300k
LET Access Tour
Thursday 7th – Saturday 9th September, 2023
Rose Ladies Open
Venue: The Melbourne Club at Brockett Hall, Hertfordshire, England
Purse: €70,000
LPGA
Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th September, 2023
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G
Venue: Kenwood Country Club, Cincinatti, Ohio
Purse: $2 million
Challenge Tour
Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th September, 2023
Challenge de Espana
Venue: Club de Golf Playa Serena, Almeria, Spain
Purse: €250,000
UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Jumeirah Golf Estates attracts full field of 104 golfers hoping to qualify for the UAE National Finals at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
