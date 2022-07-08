Djokovic beats Norrie to enter Wimbledon final

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday's final
Serbia's Novak Djokovic rallied from a set down to defeat British hope Cameron Norrie in the semifinal at Wimbledon on Friday.
Djokovic won 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to set up a final clash against Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who received a walkover in the other semifinal after Rafael Nadal withdrew with an abdominal injury.
Djokovic reached a record 32nd Grand Slam singles final to move ahead of Swiss ace Roger Federer.
Djokovic is on a 27-match winning streak at Wimbledon as he seeks to draw level with Pete Sampras on seven titles at the All England Club -- just one behind Federer's men's record.
If he wins the title he would reach 21 Grand Slam titles, moving past Federer and just one behind Nadal in the race to be crowned the greatest of all time.
