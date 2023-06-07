WTC final: India in big trouble after Travis Head masterclass for Australia

Head remained unbeaten on 146 off 156 balls and Steve Smith was batting on 95 off 227 balls as Australia reached 327 for three at stumps

Australia's Travis Head (left) celebrates his century with a teammate Steve Smith. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 9:21 PM

Travis Head became the first batsman to score a hundred in the World Test Championship (WTC) final as he put Australia in the driver's seat on Wednesday.

Head remained unbeaten on 146 off 156 balls and Steve Smith was batting on 95 off 227 balls as Australia reached 327 for three at stumps on Day One against India.

This is a brilliant fightback from the Head-inspired Australia after it was reduced to 76 for three at one stage.

Earlier, India did not have to wait long for a breakthrough after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and inserted Australia on a grassy wicket.

Mohammed Siraj also began with a maiden before returning to dismiss Usman Khawaja for a duck.

It was a wobble-seam delivery from Siraj which kissed the outside edge of Khawaja's bat before nestling into wicketkeeper KS Bharat's gloves.

David Warner, who made 43, added 69 runs with Marnus Labuschagne to steady the innings.

After a quiet opening hour, Warner cut loose and hit Umesh Yadav for four fours, including three in a row, in an over.

Siraj, meanwhile, knocked the bat out of Labuschagne's hand with a rising delivery that hit the Australian on the thumb.

Shardul Thakur had two lbw appeals against Labuschagne turned down and India reviewed both decisions but could not get them reversed.

The seamer struck before the lunch break when Warner gloved the ball trying to pull it and Bharat dived to his right to take his second catch.

Mohammed Shami struck soon after the lunch break dismissing Labuschagne for 26 with a full length delivery that beat the bat and pegged back the off-stump of the world's top-ranked test batter.

Head decided attack was the best form of defence as he destroyed the Indian attack to put Australia on top.

Smith, on the other hand, was solid, never giving the bowlers a hint of a chance.

There was no place for off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in India's seam-heavy attack with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja their lone spin option.

Scott Boland replaced injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for Australia.