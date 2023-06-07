Indian, Australian Test teams honour victims of train crash

Ryan Moore salutes trainer Aidan O'Brien's wizardry as he wins a record-extending ninth English Derby
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Indian and Australian players observed a minute's silence in memory of the victims of India's deadliest railway disaster in decades before the start of the World Test Championship final on Wednesday.
The latest death toll from last week's three-train crash near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha was revised upwards to 288 on Tuesday.
At least 1,175 people were injured, with many of them in a critical condition.
ALSO READ:
The Indian Test team is currently in London, where it is playing the WTC final against Australia at the Oval.
Before the national anthems players and officials, all wearing black armbands, lined up on the outfield to observe a minute's silence.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted: "The team mourns the deaths and offers its deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who tragically lost their lives.
"To express solidarity with those affected, Team India will wear black armbands."
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Kenyan clocked 3:49.11 secs to eclipse previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015
Tennis ace says she first met Arthur Borges during a walk to Central Park in New York
Military Order represents Godolphin's Charlie Appleby while Charlie Johnston saddles Dubai Mile for Emirati businessman Ahmed Al Shaikh
Pegula's defeat means that four of the top 10 women's seeds have already been knocked out of Roland Garros
Man City will be hoping to complete the second part of its incredible bid to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single season
Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari