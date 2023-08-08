Watch: Late for prayers, Pakistan's Babar Azam asks interviewer to hurry after LPL ton

Babar scored a blistering knock of 104 off 59 balls before his post-match video went viral

Babar Azam. File photo

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 6:00 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 6:04 PM

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam came up with a spectacular century on Sunday to earn a thrilling victory for Colombo Strikers against Galle Titans in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). With this phenomenal knock, Babar became the fourth centurion in the history of LPL. While Babar’s exploits with the bat enthralled fans, it was his post-match gesture that has now gone viral.

In a video, Babar was heard asking the organisers to hurry up with the post-match presentation as he was getting late for his prayers.

Fans lauded Babar for his behaviour. One user said, “MashaAllah! This shall always remain the cutest and the most beautiful cricket-associated video ever.”

Another wrote, “What an inspiring and admirable example of faith and success. May Babar Azam continue on his path to greatness.”

Most fans agreed that Babar is a gem.

“The things we fell in love with these cricketers for,” read a comment.

Chasing a target of 189, Babar pulled off a blistering knock of 104 off 59 balls. His power-packed knock comprised eight boundaries and five sixes. Colombo Strikers opening batter Pathum Nissanka also played a crucial knock of 54 to guide his side to a win. The Strikers scored the winning runs with just one ball to spare.

The thrilling win leaves the Strikers at the third spot in the LPL 2023 standings. The Strikers have four points to their name from as many games.

Babar was adjudged Man of the Match. The knock helped him become just the second player after Chris Gayle to notch 10 centuries in T20 cricket.

Babar is playing in the LPL this season for the first time. With 211 runs under his belt, he currently claims the top spot on the list of highest scorers in the T20 league.

