Watch: Late for prayers, Pakistan's Babar Azam asks interviewer to hurry after LPL ton

The 20-year-old star was unveiled to fans at Old Trafford beforethe Premier League club's friendly against French side Lens on Saturday
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam came up with a spectacular century on Sunday to earn a thrilling victory for Colombo Strikers against Galle Titans in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). With this phenomenal knock, Babar became the fourth centurion in the history of LPL. While Babar’s exploits with the bat enthralled fans, it was his post-match gesture that has now gone viral.
In a video, Babar was heard asking the organisers to hurry up with the post-match presentation as he was getting late for his prayers.
Fans lauded Babar for his behaviour. One user said, “MashaAllah! This shall always remain the cutest and the most beautiful cricket-associated video ever.”
Another wrote, “What an inspiring and admirable example of faith and success. May Babar Azam continue on his path to greatness.”
Most fans agreed that Babar is a gem.
“The things we fell in love with these cricketers for,” read a comment.
Chasing a target of 189, Babar pulled off a blistering knock of 104 off 59 balls. His power-packed knock comprised eight boundaries and five sixes. Colombo Strikers opening batter Pathum Nissanka also played a crucial knock of 54 to guide his side to a win. The Strikers scored the winning runs with just one ball to spare.
The thrilling win leaves the Strikers at the third spot in the LPL 2023 standings. The Strikers have four points to their name from as many games.
Babar was adjudged Man of the Match. The knock helped him become just the second player after Chris Gayle to notch 10 centuries in T20 cricket.
Babar is playing in the LPL this season for the first time. With 211 runs under his belt, he currently claims the top spot on the list of highest scorers in the T20 league.
ALSO READ:
The 20-year-old star was unveiled to fans at Old Trafford beforethe Premier League club's friendly against French side Lens on Saturday
The 21-year-old Croatian becomes the second most expensive defender in history behind Harry Maguire, who was signed for $101.98m by Manchester United in 2019
After making her debut back in 2017 when she was 19, Bonmati has since grown to become an integral cog in midfield
This series gives the visitors to the Caribbean the best chance to check out their shortest format options
The Argentinian was sentenced in July 2021 for threats and harassment of his former partners
Returning speedster Jasprit Bumrah will skipper the Indian team on their tour of Ireland
Fighter's gold medal in 70.3 KG division brings UAE’s overall medal tally to 12 as Al Hosani hails team’s overall performance
Former champion says he is looking forward to working with the MMA star and supporting his transition from the Octagon to the boxing ring