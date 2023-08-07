LPL: Babar Azam becomes the second player to score 10 T20 hundreds

The Argentinian was sentenced in July 2021 for threats and harassment of his former partners
Babar Azam continued his fine form with the bat at the Lanka Premier League with a magnificent match-winning hundred for Colombo Strikers on Monday.
The Pakistan captain made a 59-ball 104 (8 fours, 5 sixes) as the Strikers chased down a total of 188 to win by seven wickets against Galle Titans.
Babar also became only the second player to score 10 hundreds in the T20 format.
He is now second on the all-time century-makers' list behind Chris Gayle who has scored an astonishing 22 hundreds in the shortest format of the game.
Babar's was also the first century of the 2023 Lanka Premier League season.
The elegant right-hander is now leading the top-scorers' table with 211 runs from four matches at 52.75.
What's even more impressive is his strike rate — 147.55.
Babar's form is a great boost for the Pakistan team ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup 50 overs tournament which will start on August 31 in Sri Lanka.
Pakistan fans now will be hoping that Babar carries his form into the Asia Cup and the ICC 50 overs World Cup which will start on October 5 in India.
ALSO READ:
The Argentinian was sentenced in July 2021 for threats and harassment of his former partners
Returning speedster Jasprit Bumrah will skipper the Indian team on their tour of Ireland
Fighter's gold medal in 70.3 KG division brings UAE’s overall medal tally to 12 as Al Hosani hails team’s overall performance
Former champion says he is looking forward to working with the MMA star and supporting his transition from the Octagon to the boxing ring
The 34-year-old batsman made 156 appearances for his country across three formats, scoring 5,066 runs
The 25-year-old French player signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club, which was in the market for a center-back after Wesley Fofana underwent surgery
Opener says adapting to pitch conditions will be the key as the two sides face-off in a five-match Test series
The Royal Challengers have not won the tournament was established in 2008 but finished runner-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016