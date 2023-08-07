LPL: Babar Azam becomes the second player to score 10 T20 hundreds

The Pakistan captain made 104 off just 59 balls for Colombo Strikers today

Babar Azam celebrates his century. — Twitter

By Team KT Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 6:16 PM

Babar Azam continued his fine form with the bat at the Lanka Premier League with a magnificent match-winning hundred for Colombo Strikers on Monday.

The Pakistan captain made a 59-ball 104 (8 fours, 5 sixes) as the Strikers chased down a total of 188 to win by seven wickets against Galle Titans.

Babar also became only the second player to score 10 hundreds in the T20 format.

He is now second on the all-time century-makers' list behind Chris Gayle who has scored an astonishing 22 hundreds in the shortest format of the game.

Babar's was also the first century of the 2023 Lanka Premier League season.

The elegant right-hander is now leading the top-scorers' table with 211 runs from four matches at 52.75.

What's even more impressive is his strike rate — 147.55.

Babar's form is a great boost for the Pakistan team ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup 50 overs tournament which will start on August 31 in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan fans now will be hoping that Babar carries his form into the Asia Cup and the ICC 50 overs World Cup which will start on October 5 in India.

ALSO READ: