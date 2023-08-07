IPL: Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as Hyderabad head coach

Daniel Vettori has been the assistant coach of the Australia men's team. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 4:47 PM

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori replaced West Indies batting great Brian Lara as head coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) side said on Monday.

Vettori previously coached Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and has been the assistant coach of the Australia men's team.

Lara worked as batting coach at Hyderabad before taking over as the head coach last year. Under him, the 2016 champions finished last in the 10-team league after four wins in 14 matches.

"As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him," the team said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours."

