Watch: England's Bairstow 'dismissed' again, this time by Australian rugby players

Canberra Raiders players enacted the scene from Ashes Test at Lord's after scoring a try against the St George Illawarra Dragons in a NRL game

Australia's captain Pat Cummins (right) celebrates with teammate Alex Carey after the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow at Lord's. — AP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 5:56 PM

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal during the Ashes Test against old nemesis Australia at Lord's created a lot of furore among not just the English fans but also the Marylebone Cricket Club members.

It also divided opinion on whether it was against the 'Spirit of Cricket.' Australia went on to win the Test to take a 2-0 lead.

And now, rugby players in Australia have recreated the scene to celebrate after scoring a try.

Canberra Raiders players enacted that scene after scoring a try against the St George Illawarra Dragons in a NRL (National Rugby League game.

The players used the corner flag on the pitch as a makeshift stump. One of the players took up the bowling duties and pretended to be Cameron Green bowling a bouncer.

Another player pretended to be Jonny Bairstow, while one other player pretended to be wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

The 'bowler' hurls the ball as a bouncer which goes over the batsman's head. The wicketkeeper latches on to the ball as the batsman goes out of his crease. The wicketkeeper quickly hurls the ball onto the stumps and is out. The players then wheel away to wild celebrations.

