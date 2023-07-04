Look: Jonny Bairstow's not-so-friendly handshake with Pat Cummins after Lord’s Test

The wicketkeeper-batsman was controversial dismissed on day five

Australia's Pat Cummins (right) and England's Jonny Bairstow. — AFP File

England's Jonny Bairstow will certainly not forget the second Ashes Test that concluded at Lord’s on Sunday. His controversial dismissal, on day five of the second innings, has created a lot of buzz.

Now, a video of Bairstow and Australia skipper Pat Cummins coming face-to-face during the conventional post-match handshakes has gone viral. In the clip, Bairstow can be seen throwing a cold stare at Cummins. The duo ended up shaking hands but the English wicketkeeper-batter’s glare is simply discernible and the commentator’s narration makes their interaction nail-biting.

“Here is that handshake, take a look, if only looks could kill,” the commentator said.

Cricket enthusiasts were quick enough to share their thoughts in the comments section.

While some believed that Bairstow’s dismissal was against the spirit of the game, a section of Twitter found nothing wrong with the way Australia managed to send the Englishman back to the dressing room.

A fan seemed quite disappointed with the Australian cricket team’s tactics to pick up the wicket of Bairstow. “We all know the Australian mantra is to win at all costs. The spirit of fair play never enters the equation,” the tweet read.

Some felt that it was quite foolish on Bairstow’s part to leave his crease before the ball was dead.

Taking note of Jonny Bairstow’s sportsman spirit, another Twitter user commented, “But he shook his hand. And that is why cricket is such a great sport.”

Another person said that it is time for Bairstow to come up with a brilliant performance with the bat in the next Test to offer a befitting response to the Aussies.

Australia currently lead the Ashes 2-0 against England. The third Test will be played from July 6.

