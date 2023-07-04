Australian police take dig at Jonny Bairstow after controversial Ashes dismissal

Bairstow was stumped by Alex Carey in the 52nd over of the second innings after he left the crease

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 1:37 PM

Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s took the internet by storm. Now, police from the Australian state of Victoria has shared a post taking a dig at Bairstow.

Victoria Police tweeted, “We would like to thank Jonny Bairstow for reminding everyone about the dangers of stepping over the crease before you're given the green light.” The post features a picture of Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal with a traffic signal in the frame.

UK PM Rishi Sunak issues statement

Even United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared his view on the incident. “The PM agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did,” Sunak’s spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Australian PM’s tweet

Australian premier Anthony Albanese has also tweeted on the Ashes series. In a post, Albanese wrote, “I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning! Australia is right behind Alyssa Healy and Pat Cummins and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious.”

Ben Stokes is not happy with the dismissal

England skipper Ben Stokes wasn’t happy with the manner in which Jonny Bairstow was ruled out. The English all-rounder said that he would have never done anything like this to win a game. “I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no,” Stokes told BBC.

Jonny Bairstow’s crucial wicket

Jonny Bairstow’s wicket was undoubtedly the turning point for England. Ben Stokes came up with a phenomenal knock of 155 in the second innings but his brilliance with the bat went in vain. Chasing a target of 371, England folded for 327. Australia skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood scalped three wickets each to claim a 43-run victory for their side. England currently trail 2-0 in the Ashes.

The third Test is scheduled to start from July 6 at Headingley, Leeds.

