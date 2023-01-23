Mickey Arthur will return as Pakistan coach, says PCB chief

The all-powerful Dubai-owned racing stable scored three wins including the Group 2 Zabeel Mile, the showpiece race of the evening on Friday
Mickey Arthur is set to return as Pakistan head coach, the chairman of the country's cricket board Najam Sethi said on Monday.
Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has decided against extending his coaching contracts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to media reports, and Sethi is keen to bring back Arthur.
"I am personally in negotiations with Mickey and we have resolved 90 percent of issues," Sethi told a news conference.
"Hopefully, we will very soon share the news that Mickey will be joining us."
"I'd like him to build his own team of coaches once he is here."
Former South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka coach Arthur was in charge of the Pakistan team between 2016 and 2019 when they won the 2017 Champions Trophy and became the top-ranked T20 team in the world.
The Johannesburg-born 54-year-old currently has a long-term contract with Derbyshire.
Sethi also appointed former batsman Haroon Rasheed as the chief selector, replacing former all-rounder Shahid Afridi who held the post on an interim basis.
ALSO READ:
The all-powerful Dubai-owned racing stable scored three wins including the Group 2 Zabeel Mile, the showpiece race of the evening on Friday
Stefanos Tsitsipas is now the highest remaining seed at three and the Greek star stretched his unbeaten streak this year to set up a last-16 clash with Italian Jannik Sinner
Ireland's Shane Lowry, the highest-ranked player in the field, sits three shots back on seven-under after a round of 70
Sultan A Memoir, the official autobiography of Wasim Akram, will soon hit the shelves in bookshops across the UAE
Vince is currently the highest run-getter with 224 runs, while Chris Jordan has picked up the most wickets, chalking up six, so far in the tournament
A group of six fans receive a one-of-a-kind chance to watch the matches from the Fan Pod situated close to the boundary
The Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also thanked the nation for hosting the event
These sportswomen are working day in and out to make a difference in the world