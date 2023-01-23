ICC Under 19 World Cup: UAE skipper Theertha's knock goes in vain as Australia win

UAE's captain Theertha Satish plays a shot. — ICC Twitter

by James Jose Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 7:54 PM

Captain Theertha Satish’s fine half-century went in vain as the UAE Under-19 went down to Australia Under-19 in their Super Six game of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa on Monday.

Opener Theertha struck 58 from 48 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries but she failed to find support from the rest of her batting colleagues as the UAE lost their Group 1 match at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Australian opener Kate Pelle scored a sublime 51 from just 36 balls with eight boundaries as they won with 29 deliveries to spare.

Batting first, UAE were unable to post a competitive total as they finished up with 107-8 in their 20 overs, despite Theertha’s knock.

Medium pacer Maggie Clark scalped three wickets, while Lucy Hamilton and left-arm quick Amy Smith picked two wickets each.

Pelle kept things together for Australia with the rest of the batting line-up coming up with handy contributions.

Off-spinner Lavanya Keny took 2-23.

The UAE take on Bangladesh in their next match on Wednesday.

BRIEF SCORES

Australia Under-19 beat UAE Under-19 by 6 wickets

UAE Under-19: 107-8 (Theertha Satish 58; Maggie Clark 3-20, Lucy Hamilton 2-10, Amy Smith 2-16)

Australia Under-19: 109-4 in 15.1 overs (Kate Pelle 51; Lavanya Keny 2-23)

Player of the Match: Kate Pelle

