ICC Under 19 World Cup: UAE skipper Theertha's knock goes in vain as Australia win

The all-powerful Dubai-owned racing stable scored three wins including the Group 2 Zabeel Mile, the showpiece race of the evening on Friday
Captain Theertha Satish’s fine half-century went in vain as the UAE Under-19 went down to Australia Under-19 in their Super Six game of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa on Monday.
Opener Theertha struck 58 from 48 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries but she failed to find support from the rest of her batting colleagues as the UAE lost their Group 1 match at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.
Australian opener Kate Pelle scored a sublime 51 from just 36 balls with eight boundaries as they won with 29 deliveries to spare.
Batting first, UAE were unable to post a competitive total as they finished up with 107-8 in their 20 overs, despite Theertha’s knock.
Medium pacer Maggie Clark scalped three wickets, while Lucy Hamilton and left-arm quick Amy Smith picked two wickets each.
Pelle kept things together for Australia with the rest of the batting line-up coming up with handy contributions.
Off-spinner Lavanya Keny took 2-23.
The UAE take on Bangladesh in their next match on Wednesday.
BRIEF SCORES
Australia Under-19 beat UAE Under-19 by 6 wickets
UAE Under-19: 107-8 (Theertha Satish 58; Maggie Clark 3-20, Lucy Hamilton 2-10, Amy Smith 2-16)
Australia Under-19: 109-4 in 15.1 overs (Kate Pelle 51; Lavanya Keny 2-23)
Player of the Match: Kate Pelle
ALSO READ:
The all-powerful Dubai-owned racing stable scored three wins including the Group 2 Zabeel Mile, the showpiece race of the evening on Friday
Stefanos Tsitsipas is now the highest remaining seed at three and the Greek star stretched his unbeaten streak this year to set up a last-16 clash with Italian Jannik Sinner
Ireland's Shane Lowry, the highest-ranked player in the field, sits three shots back on seven-under after a round of 70
Sultan A Memoir, the official autobiography of Wasim Akram, will soon hit the shelves in bookshops across the UAE
Vince is currently the highest run-getter with 224 runs, while Chris Jordan has picked up the most wickets, chalking up six, so far in the tournament
A group of six fans receive a one-of-a-kind chance to watch the matches from the Fan Pod situated close to the boundary
The Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also thanked the nation for hosting the event
These sportswomen are working day in and out to make a difference in the world