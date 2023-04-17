IPL 2023: Tendulkar confesses he never watched his son Arjun play before his MI debut

Playing as a pacer for Mumbai, Arjun bowled two overs in the match against KKR

Arjun Tendulkar speaks with Sachin Tendulkar before the start of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. — IPL

Sachin Tendulkar was overjoyed with his son Arjun Tendulkar's debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders, saying that watching his son's play was a new experience for him.

Since the start of IPL in 2008, Tendulkar has been affiliated with MI and now after 16 years, his son is playing for the same team.

Sachin, in a video released by IPL on Twitter, said: "It is a different feeling because 2008 was the first season for me and 16 years down the line, he is playing for the same team, not bad."

Debutant Arjun, sitting beside his father, listened to him with gratitude.

The cricket legend revealed that he had not seen his son playing and seeing him play from the dressing room was a very new experience for him.

"This was a new experience for me because till now I have not actually gone and watched him play. I just wanted him to have the freedom to go out and express himself and do whatever he wanted to," Sachin added.

Being a protective father, Sachin sat in the dressing room so that Arjun would not get nervous seeing his father on the big screen.

"I sat in the dressing room because I did not want to let him move away from his plans and start looking at the mega screen here and suddenly realise that I was watching there, therefore I was inside," he said.

Arjun also shared his experience debuting for MI.

"It was a great moment, It is always special to play for the team I have supported since 2008, It was nice to get the cap from the captain of MI and the team," Arjun said.

Playing as a pacer in Mumbai's side, Arjun bowled two overs in the match against KKR. He did not get any wickets and gave 17 runs with an economy of 8.50 against KKR.