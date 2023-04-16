IPL 2023: SKY says relaxed approach helped him regain form

Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. — IPL

By PTI Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 8:02 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 8:03 PM

A relaxed approach turned things around for Suryakumar Yadav who came good on Sunday with a classy 43 after aggregating just 16 runs in three previous IPL matches as Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in Mumbai.

Suryakumar, the world’s number one T20I batter, had scores of 15, 1 and 0 before his 25-ball knock of 43, which had four boundaries and three sixes.

“I relaxed and had an easy walk to the wicket, took my time for the first 6-7 balls. And then I thought if I get my eye in I can take it forward,” said Suryakumar, who stood in for regular captain Rohit Sharma.

Indian batsman Venkatesh Iyer struck his maiden T20 century on Sunday, but it was not enough to stop Kolkata Knight Riders losing to Mumbai Indians.

Iyer's 104 off 51 balls helped Kolkata to 185-6, a total five-time winner and host Mumbai overhauled with 14 balls to spare.

Opener Ishan Kishan blasted 58 off 25 balls but it was Suryakumar's quickfire 43 that brought the home crowd to life, as he looked like returning to form after a rough patch.

He said the team members had a chat in the dugout that they had to carry the momentum from the win in the last game.

“The boys put on a show. I would have loved to finish the game but nevertheless, I was very happy with the way the team played.

“In the afternoon we thought the wicket was a little dry, but the way the guys batted it settled down in the evening. At the Wankhede in day games, 160-170 is a good score but Kishan got us off to a great start.”

KKR captain Nitish Rana was not happy with the performance of his bowling unit.

“I think we could have bowled better in the powerplay. I definitely want my bowling unit to deliver more. One or two matches is fine, but it’s been five games now,” he said without mincing any words.

“People can have off days, but on back-to-back games, it hurts as an unit. But we will talk about it and hopefully we can bounce back.” Rana said his side were 15-20 runs short.

“Credit to PC bhai (Piyush Chawla) for the way he bowled. I feel quite bad for Venky. You play so well, score a century in a day game in Mumbai and you end up on the losing side. I feel bad for him.

“If our best bowlers are going for runs, there’s not much to say. The way Ishan played against Narine.”

Brief scores

Mumbai Indians beats Kolkata Knight Riders by five wicket

Kolkata Knight Riders 185/6 (Venkatesh Iyer 104, Andre Russell 21 not out; Hrithik Shokeen 2-34)

Mumbai Indians 186/5 in 17.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 58, Suryakumar Yadav 43; Suyash Sharma 2-27).