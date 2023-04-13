IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad out to get even with in-form Kolkata Knight Riders

As the tournament crosses the first quarter of 74 scheduled matches, one thing is clear — there is no easy path to the playoffs

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 11:14 PM

After numerous twists and turns that outnumber a Formula One circuit, this year’s IPL has shown beyond doubt that the tournament is both intriguing and electrifying.

Other than Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, to some extent, no team has been a dominant force with all 10 sides having tasted defeat at least once.

Against this scenario, two former champions, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet in another pivotal match at the former’s famed Eden Gardens on Friday.

Here are five key points to the game.

Rising form

After suffering a shock seven-run defeat to Punjab Kings on the second day of the tournament, the Knight Riders have posted impressive wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champion Gujarat Titans.

The big win over Gujarat in particular will have gone a long way to boost the morale of new skipper Nitish Rana’s team ahead of more challenges ahead.

Star appeal

Little-known Rinku Singh, who hit five consecutive sixes as KKR successfully chased down a daunting total of 207 in the match against Gujarat, has left an indelible mark on the tournament.

Needing 29 runs from six balls to win, it looked like Kolkata was on the mat until the swashbuckling Rinku wielded his bat like a potent weapon and belted five mighty sixes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Overnight, he has become an instant star.

Dominant head-to-head

From a total of 23 matches played between the Sunrisers and Kolkata, the latter has won 15 against eight losses.

This a strong statistic that the Sunrisers will hope to rearrange but it will not be easy given the fact that it has produced just one good performance in three appearances this season when it beat Punjab by eight wickets.

Rahul Tripathi, who was the star on that occasion with a 48-ball knock of 74, will be expected to play a big role again.

Batting depth

One thing Sunrisers can count on in times of trouble is the deep batting line-up that boasts a robust middle-order in Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, and Glenn Phillips, while Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen can also strike a few if needed, in the death overs.

The onus will be on Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma to shoulder the top order and provide a platform for the rest of the batters to build on.

Fierce attack

If there is one thing that KKR can really brag about is their exemplary pace-attack led by Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee.

Add to that, you have Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, who can also bowl some tight overs which makes them look dangerous when effective.

