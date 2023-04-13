Ronaldo's club Al Nassr parts company with coach Garcia

The South Korean reached his century in style with a superb curling finish to put Tottenham ahead in the first half against Brighton in north London
Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr has parted company with French coach Rudi Garcia, the Saudi side announced on Thursday.
"Al Nassr can announce that head coach Rudi Garcia has left the club by mutual agreement," they said in a statement on their English language Twitter feed.
"The board and everyone at Al Nassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past eight months."
Garcia, 59, was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leader Al Ittihad.
He has previously coached Lille, Marseille and Lyon in his homeland and also had two and a half years in charge of Roma in Italy.
Ronaldo, now 38, signed for the Riyadh-based side in December on a deal to June 2025 believed to be worth more than 400 million euros ($442m) in total, according to sources close to Al Nassr.
He has so far scored 11 goals in 12 games for the club.
ALSO READ:
The South Korean reached his century in style with a superb curling finish to put Tottenham ahead in the first half against Brighton in north London
The Norwegian took his Premier League goal tally to 30 this season, within four of the single-season record
Next year's Games also includes breakdancing for the first time on the Olympic programme
The reigning U.S. Amateur champion is thriving on the big stage and is attacking the Masters record book
The reigning champion said last year he lacked the motivation for another tilt
The Northern Irishman wore ear-pods at times during his first round of level-par 72, allowing him to offer instant insight into his performance to television networks
Bradburn was previously head coach of Scotland, and worked with Pakistan as the fielding coach between 2018 and 2020
Liverpool slipped two spots to eighth in the league after Tuesday's draw to Chelsea, with 43 points after 28 games — 10 points outside the top four