IPL 2023: Chennai coach Fleming allays concerns over Dhoni's fitness

Fleming expressed confidence that the former India captain will continue to lead the side

Chennai Super Kings batter MS Dhoni plays a shot during the match against Rajasthan Royals. — PTI

By PTI Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 2:24 PM

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming hopes captain MS Dhoni will continue to lead the side despite struggling with a knee injury.

Dhoni's on-field movement has been 'hindered' by the knee injury, Fleming revealed after Chennai's narrow three-run loss to Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Adding to the injury worries, CSK's South African pace bowler Sisanda Magala too suffered a split webbing on Wednesday night.

"He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, hindering him somewhat," Fleming said.

"His fitness has been professional. He comes in months before the tournament starts. He does some nets in Ranchi, but his main pre-season is a month before he comes to Chennai."

Seamer Sandeep Sharma nailed a couple of perfect block-hole deliveries to earn a hard-fought victory for the Royals.

Chasing 176, Dhoni (32) and Ravindra Jadeja (25) were on course requiring 21 runs off the last over. CSK's final score was 172/6 as Dhoni couldn't end his 200th game for CSK with a victory.

Fleming, though, expressed confidence that the former India captain will manage his injury well and will continue to lead the side.

"He works his way back into match form, and you can still see he is playing pretty well. So we always have confidence about how he manages himself. He always keeps himself up to speed," said Fleming, allaying concerns about Dhoni's fitness.

CSK's list of injured players is growing with England all-rounder Ben Stokes missing the game on Wednesday due to a heel injury, while pacer Deepak Chahar has been almost ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the match against Mumbai Indians.

Chennai play its next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on April 17.

