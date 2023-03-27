IPL 2023: Nitish Rana to lead Kolkata Knight Riders

The three-match series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27
Batter Nitish Rana will be the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is currently recovering from a back injury, in the Indian Premier League (March 31-May 28) this season.
The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the franchise.
Though the franchise hopes that Shreyas will make a comeback at some stage during the league, they have decided to bank on Nitish's experience as a skipper for Delhi in domestic cricket in the shorter format. They also wished Iyer a full and speedy recovery.
"Kolkata Knight Riders today announced that Nitish Rana would captain the side in the absence of Shreyas lyer, who is recovering from a back injury. While we are hopeful that Shreyas will recover and participate at some stage in the IPL 2023 edition, we feel fortunate that Nitish, with the captaincy experience having led his state side in white ball cricket and the IPL experience he has had with KKR since 2018, will do a great job," said KKR in a statement shared on twitter.
"We are also confident that under head coach Chandrakant Pandit and the support staff, he will get all the support needed off the field, and the highly experienced leaders in the squad will provide all support that Nitish may need on the field. We wish him the best in his new role and Shreyas a full and speedy recovery."
