Jadeja promoted to top category in India cricket contracts

The three-match series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been promoted to the highest grade of annual contracts by India's cricket board after his stellar showing following a comeback from injury.
Jadeja, a left-arm spinner and an attacking batsman, is now alongside captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the A plus category, meaning an annual salary of $850,000.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the list of players for the four grades including A, B and C late Sunday for the period from October 2022 to September 2023.
The 34-year-old Jadeja, who has moved up from grade A, took 22 wickets and scored 135 runs in a recent four-Test series against Australia and kept up his batting form in the three ODIs.
Senior batsman KL Rahul has been dropped from A ($607,000) to B ($364,000) after his poor showing with the bat in the Test matches where he made 38 in two matches before being dropped.
Jadeja's spin twin Axar Patel has been pushed to grade A alongside Hardik Pandya.
ALSO READ:
The three-match series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27
It is Perez's second career pole and second in Saudi Arabia, while Verstappen will start from 15th
Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year's final
Fresh from his five-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in midweek, the Norwegian forward proved insatiable again to demolish the Championship leaders at The Etihad Stadium
Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
He is evidently still finding his feet in ODIs and has gone without a fifty in all five ODIs this year
Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11