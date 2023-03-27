Afghanistan beats Pakistan to clinch T20 series in Sharjah

The three-match series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27
Afghanistan made history by winning their first-ever series in any format against Pakistan on Sunday.
The Afghans defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the second match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game T20 series.
Having won the first game by six wickets on Friday, Afghanistan came up with another fine bowling performance, restricting Pakistan, who has rested several regular players for this series, to 130 for six.
Imad Wasim made 64 not out, while Shadab Khan scored 32 for Pakistan.
In reply,. the Afghans reached the target in 19.5 overs losing just three wickets.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 44 while Ibrahim Zadran made 38.
The third match of the series will be played on Monday.
Brief scores:
Pakistan 130-6 in 20 overs (Imad Wasim 64 not out, Shadab Khan 32; Fazalhaq Farooqi 2-19)
Afghanistan 133-3 in 19.5 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 44, Ibrahim Zadran 38)
Toss: Pakistan
Result: Afghanistan won by seven wickets
Series: Afghanistan lead the three-match series 2-0
