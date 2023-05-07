IPL 2023: Hyderabad stuns RR by four wickets after dramatic last ball no-ball call

Hyderabad chased down 215 in a dramatic last-ball finish

Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits the match-winning six. — IPL

By PTI Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 10:47 PM

Abdul Samad hit a six off the final delivery, re-bowled after a no-ball call, as Sunrisers Hyderabad stunned Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a dramatic match of the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 215, SRH needed 17 runs off the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma with Samad and Marco Jansen at the crease. Samad hit a six off the second ball to leave the equation to five runs from the last delivery when the drama unfolded.

Everybody thought Samad was out with Jos Buttler taking a catch near the boundary but the umpire called for a no-ball and the last delivery was re-bowled.

SRH needed four runs for a win, but Samad (17 not out) then despatched Sharma's delivery for a six to reach 217 for 6 and notch up one of the most improbable wins in the IPL, leaving RR players shell shocked.

"Chasing 215 isn't easy, and guys contributed all along to chase a big target," SRH captain Aiden Markram said.

RR captain Sanju Samson was gracious in defeat.

"This is what IPL gives you, matches like these makes the IPL special. You can never, never, ever feel like you have won the game," he said.

"I knew any opponent can win it and they were batting well too, but I was confident with Sandeep (defending the final over). He has won us a game from a similar situation (against CSK). He did it again today but that no-ball ruined our result."

Number six batter Glenn Phillips (25 off 7 balls) also played his part in the turnaround of SRH's fortunes as it needed 69 off the last five overs though with eight wickets in hand.

Phillips spiced up the tall chase by hitting three consecutive sixes and a four off inexperienced pacer Kuldip Yadav in the penultimate over to raise hopes of a stunning win.

Ultimately, RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's (4/29) fine effort went in vain, though at one stage it looked like a comfortable win for RR.

Earlier, the Royals piled up 214 for 2, thanks a crafty 95 from English opener Jos Buttler and an unbeaten 66 from captain Samson.

After a 54-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal (35), Buttler (95 off 59 balls) stitched another 138 runs with Samson (66 not out) in 13.3 overs to steer the Royals to a big total after opting to bat.

Buttler missed a well-deserved century as he got out in the penultimate over with five runs short. He hit 10 fours and four sixes during his innings.

Samson's 38-ball unbeaten knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Rajasthan Royals by four wickets.

Rajasthan Royals 214/2 (Jos Buttler 95, Sanju Samson 66, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/44) Sunrisers Hyderabad 217/6 (Abhishek Sharma 55, Rahul Tripathi 47, Glenn Phillips 25, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/29)

Man-of-the-match: Glenn Phillips