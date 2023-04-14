IPL 2023: Brook's century helps Hyderabad beat Kolkata

It was the first ton of this year's tournament

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century againsy Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. — PTI

By ANI Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 10:05 PM

Harry Brook scored the first century of this edition of the IPL as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The Englishman made 100 not out from 55 balls with 12 boundaries and three sixes. A quickfire fifty from captain Aiden Markram propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 228-4.

Kolkata Knight Riders made a fist of it through captain Nitish Rana (75) and Rinku Singh (58 not out) but it couldn't get over the line.

From the very first ball, Brook made his intentions clear and went on to unleash carnage. Even though spin has exposed a major flaw in his game, Brook still held on and went to achieve the milestone.

"I've had a bit of trouble with spin, but I wanted to use the powerplay to my advantage. So middle overs wanted to rotate strike and let the other boys do the hitting. It is a belter of a pitch, we need to bowl our lengths rightly and take wickets. We still got a job to do. My girlfriend is here but the rest of my family have just left, I'm sure they'll all be very happy for me," said Harry Brook after the first innings of the match.

