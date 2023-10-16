ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands will hope to draw inspiration from Afghanistan

The Dutch take on the red-hot South Africans in Dharamshala on Tuesday

Netherlands' Vikramjit Singh celebrates his half-century against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 6. — AFP

By Ayaz Memon Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 3:23 PM

Afghanistan’s stunning win over defending champions England on Sunday highlighted how nothing can be taken for granted in sport. England were overwhelming favourites, but looked distracted, a tad loose in both bowling and fielding, and had to bite the dust against a doughty side that played to their strengths and kept their nerve.

Can the other minnows in this tournament, Netherlands, emulate the Afghans against high-flying South Africa?

On the face of it, this looks far-fetched. The Proteas, not among those touted for a place in the semifinals, have begun so strongly that they are now considered ahead of even five-time champions Australia who they beat comprehensively in their previous match.

England’s loss to Afghanistan opens up the competition even further, but also makes South Africa’s bid for a place in the semis that much nearer. Victory over Netherlands would put them on par with front-runners India and New Zealand on points.

Brilliant top order batting – with Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen all in ruthless form, and a potent attack, in which spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have complemented Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi admirably, gives the Proteas all-round heft that the inexperienced Dutch would find extremely difficult to overcome.

But then, as the Afghan-England match showed, that cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties is more than just a cliché. So who knows!

Players to Watch Out For:

Quinton de Kock

The willowy wicketkeeper-batsman is playing his last ODI tournament and seems to make it memorable. Two superb centuries in successive matches showed the form he is in, and contributed substantially to his team’s successes.

Vikramjit Singh

Opener who bats with poise, technically sound and with a rich repertoire of strokes. Runs from him at the top are vital for Netherlands to make a match of it.

ALSO READ: