Afghanistan stun England: Here are 10 biggest upsets in ICC World Cup history

India's win against two-time World Cup champions, West Indies, in 1983 was an unbelievable feat and a turning points for the game in the country

Afghanistan's Ikram Alikhil celebrates after Rashid Khan bowls out England's Mark Wood to win the match. Photo: Reuters

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 1:23 PM

Minnows Afghanistan pulled off the first significant upset of World Cup 2023 after they defeated defending champions England by 69 runs on Sunday. With the win, the Afghans ended their 14-game, eight-year World Cup losing streak. This is Afghanistan’s second win ever in the World Cup after their victory against Scotland in 2015.

Here, we take a look 10 most shocking defeats in the history of the World Cup.

India vs West Indies, 1983

India pulled off the unthinkable, having defeated two-time World Cup winners and defending champions West Indies in 1983. In their first 1983 World Cup encounter, India clinched a 34-run win against the Caribbean opponents. Chasing a total of 263, West Indies were bundled out for 228. India went on to win the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies once again in the final.

Australia v Zimbabwe, 1983

Another major upset at the 1983 World Cup took place during the third match of the competition between Australia and Zimbabwe. Playing in their maiden ODI fixture, Zimbabwe announced their arrival in a resounding manner by getting the better of the mighty Aussies by 13 runs.

England v Zimbabwe, 1992

Fans present at the Lavington Sports Oval in Australia witnessed history in 1992 when Zimbabwe defeated England by nine runs. Defending a small total of 135, Zimbabwe bowlers put up a phenomenal display to restrict the English side to 125. Zimbabwe pacer Eddo Brandes ended the match with sensational figures of 4/21.

Kenya v West Indies, 1996

Despite having stalwarts like Brian Lara, Richie Richardson and Shivnarine Chanderpaul in their batting lineup, West Indies failed to chase down a total of 167 against minnows Kenya at the 1996 World Cup. The African side produced the ultimate upset by bundling out West Indies for 93.

Bangladesh v Pakistan, 1999

Making their World Cup debut in 1999, Bangladesh earned a memorable victory against Pakistan in Northampton. Defending a total of 224, Bangladesh clinched an emphatic 62-run victory against Pakistan.

Bangladesh v India, 2007

Bangladesh pulled off another major upset in the history of World Cup having overpowered India in 2007. In a group-stage match at Port of Spain, Bangladesh clinched a sensational five-wicket against India. The result eventually paved the way for India’s 2007 World Cup elimination.

Ireland v Pakistan, 2007

1992 champions Pakistan suffered a horrendous outing to their 2007 World Cup campaign having suffered a 54-run defeat to hosts West Indies in tournament opener. A defeat in either of their remaining matches against Ireland or Zimbabwe would have resulted in their elimination. The unthinkable did happen in Pakistan’s next clash against Ireland. Pakistan crashed out of the competition after conceding a defeat at the hands of the Irish side. Batting first, Pakistan managed to post 132 runs on board. Ireland eventually succeeded in claiming a three-wicket victory in that game.

Ireland v England, 2011

Ireland stunned England by clinching a thrilling three-wicket victory at the 2011 World Cup. Chasing 328, Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien produced the then-fastest hundred in World Cup history to guide his side to a memorable win. South Africa’s Aiden Markram broke O’Brien’s record in the current edition of the World Cup.

Bangladesh vs England, 2011

England again found themselves at the receiving end of a humiliating defeat at the 2011 World Cup. Chasing 226, Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes came up with a match-winning knock of 60. The Asian outfit scored the winning runs with six balls to spare.

Afghanistan v England, 2023

Afghanistan’s World Cup 2023 win against England is the latest addition to this list. Powered by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s solid 80 off 57 balls, the Afghans reached a fighting total of 284. The target proved quite challenging as England found themselves reeling at 5/117 at one point during the run chase. The reigning world champions could only manage to reach 215, resulting in a 69-run defeat.

