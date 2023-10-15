Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan beat England in one of biggest upset wins in tournament history

Photo: Reuters

by Web Desk Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 8:09 PM

Afghanistan won today's World Cup match against England by 69 runs, pulling off one of the biggest upset wins in the tournament's history.

Earlier, England won the toss and decided to bowl. Afghanistan reached a score of 284.

More to follow