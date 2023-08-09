'I want to marry him': Former cricketer Ramiz Raja's bizarre comment on Babar Azam goes viral

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam (C) is embraced by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 12:31 PM

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam is a world-class player, and he continues to show his fine form with the bat in every format of the game, including the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL). Currently, Babar tops the International Cricket Council (ICC) ranking chart.

Fans in Pakistan revere the batter, and cricket experts often fall short of words exalting his batting prowess - like in the case of commentator Ramiz Raja who was gushing over the Babar and ended up trending on social media.

Raja, a former Pakistan cricketer and ex-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), was in the commentary box during an LPL match on Monday (August 7) when Babar slammed a hundred. Raja shared how much he enjoys watching Babar bat.

However, while showering praise on the Pakistan skipper he made a bizarre comment suggesting that he would want to marry the 28-year-old. "Fifty in security, class and quality. Calmness. He is your guy in such a situation. He can bat deep in the innings," Raja said on-air.

In a banter of sorts, when his fellow commentator asked whether he wanted to add more objectives, the former cricketer replied: "I absolutely love him… Yeah, want to marry him." Watch the video below:

The clip of his comment during the Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans LPL 2023 fixture has gone viral on social media. Playing for Colombo Strikers, Babar smashed 104 off 59 deliveries as he helped his team chase their target of 189 with 7 wickets in hand and a ball to spare.

His match-winning ton made him only the second player after Chris Gayle to hit 10 T20 centuries. With the World Cup in two months, the Babar-led Pakistan team will be one of the closely followed teams.

