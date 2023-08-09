Stuart Broad denied entry at Lord's days after his Ashes heroics

Broad discovers that life after cricket is not all that rosy

Stuart Broad celebrates after winning the fifth Ashes Test. — AP

By Team KT Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 12:13 AM

Stuart Broad enjoyed a fairytale ending to his cricketing career when he claimed the last two wickets in England’s stunning fifth Ashes Test victory over arch-rivals Australia last month.

But the legendary pace bowler could not have imagined what lay in store during the first day of his new job as a pundit for The Hundred, a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament, with Sky Sports.

In fact it was embarrassing and ironic start, to say the least, as Broad was stopped from entering Lord’s the very ground on which he produced several stunning spells for England.

As Broad embarks on his new life in commentary booth alongside greats like Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Co as part of the Sky Sports team, he has realized that it’s a different ball game with a whole new set of rules.

Broad’s attempt to enter Lord’s using his player pass did not impress gate officials at the historic cricket venue who refused to let him in and as a result the 37-year-old star left stranded outside, red faced and upset.

Broad has a press accreditation with Sky Sports, however as ECB had already blocked the England player pass he could not use it to gain entry.

The matter was eventually sorted out and the ex-England cricketer was escorted to the media booth at the famous venue where he joined former England captain Eoin Morgan on the panel.

Broad, who took 604 Test wickets from his 167 matches, was England's leading wicket-taker in Ashes history with 151 Australian scalps from 40 Tests, the most by any bowler against the Green Caps.

