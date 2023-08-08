Watch: 83-year-old plays cricket with oxygen cylinder on his back

Scotland's Alex Steele Steele is seen wicket-keeping for his side, Forfarshire Cricket Club, in a video shared on Instagram

Photo: Instagram/cricketgraph

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 7:40 AM

They say cricket is not just a game, it is an emotion. For this 83-year-old, the sport is a way of living. Scotland cricketer Alex Steele, who made his first class debut in 1967, was recently seen behind the stumps with an oxygen cylinder on his back at club level.

In a video shared on Instagram, Steele is seen wicket-keeping for his side — Forfarshire Cricket Club.

The text attached to the video read, “Some stop cricket because they get old. And legends stop getting old when they play cricket! That's 83 years old Alex Steele behind the stumps with an Oxygen cylinder on his back. We think those oxygen cylinders aren't the real oxygen, cricket is the real oxygen for him. Massive respect to him.”

According to an NDTV report, Steele was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal respiratory infection in 2020. The American Lung Association says idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) "is the most common type of pulmonary fibrosis", and people suffering from IPF are advised to "eat well, stay active, and use oxygen therapy".

The video has created a lot of buzz on social media, having collected more than 3 million views so far. Cricket enthusiasts have saluted Steele’s spirit in the comments section.

A user said, “Hats off, that's a true passion.”

Another added, “I hope when I turn his age, I still can get up and go to the field with massive respect.”

A person said, “20-year-old me with joint pain....!!!”

A user declared that “love has no age, his love is cricket.”

In his career, Steele has featured in 14 first-class matches. He has scored 621 runs at an average of 24.84. Steele also has two half-centuries to his name.

